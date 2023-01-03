Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Collapses in Prime Time Game - but Don't Suggest the Vaccine in California

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse during an NFL game and is in critical condition. He fell backwards after tackling the Cincinnati player. Many immediately question whether or not this is a vaccine related event or injury, but thanks to bill AB 2098, passed under democrat governor Gavin Newsom in California, a doctor cannot dare suggest that it might be where his medical license will be taken away. The mere fact that we cannot discuss this, under penalty of law, is it a violation of our first amendment.#damirhamlin #nfl #vaccine #firstamendment #ab2098
