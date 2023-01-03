Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Collapses in Prime Time Game - but Don't Suggest the Vaccine in California
117 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 19 hours ago |

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse during an NFL game and is in critical condition. He fell backwards after tackling the Cincinnati player. Many immediately question whether or not this is a vaccine related event or injury, but thanks to bill AB 2098, passed under democrat governor Gavin Newsom in California, a doctor cannot dare suggest that it might be where his medical license will be taken away. The mere fact that we cannot discuss this, under penalty of law, is it a violation of our first amendment.#damirhamlin #nfl #vaccine #firstamendment #ab2098


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
californiademocratsnflvaccinevaccine injurycommunismfirst amendmentdoctorsfree-speechpfizerbuffalo billscovid vaccinepfizer profitsab 2098damir hamlindamir hamlin collapses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket