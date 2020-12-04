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Biden Says He'll "Develop a Disease" and Resign
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769 views • December 04, 2020
Joe Biden has been saying things that were meant to be the secret of their Democrat-run plan for making Kamala Harris the President after/if they stole the election. In an interview with CNN, the mentally challenged Biden spilled the beans by saying it on cam.
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