BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zeta Spiritual Expansion Activation By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
47 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
34 views • March 17, 2020
I have finally completed yet another art image in my Galactic Art Series called, "Zeta Spiritual Expansion" and I am thrilled to launch this image to the world. 🤗 This particular Zeta image carries Ambassador energies, and is really powerful for assisting with strengthening extra-sensory perception abilities. Zeta Spiritual Expansion is now available on my shop for purchase as metallic photo prints, prints mounted to gator-foam, metal prints, or as fleece blankets. I hope you all enjoy this one.✨ Galactic Love to All! 💕 Lightstar
DONATION TO MY CHANNEL (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
NEW VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BitChute Channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (Brighteon Channel) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
STAY IN THE LOOP~JOIN MY EMAIL NEWSLETTER & GET THE ACTIVATION PACK
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html
LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
intuitive readingsstar seedslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionstarseed activationlight language healingprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingspeople and blogszeta reticuli star systemzeta starseedstarseeds from zeta
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
Iraq Shuts Sheeb Border Crossing With Iran Under U.S. Pressure, Reports Say

Iraq Shuts Sheeb Border Crossing With Iran Under U.S. Pressure, Reports Say

Douglas Harrington
Putin welcomes rare call from Finnish and Norwegian leaders

Putin welcomes rare call from Finnish and Norwegian leaders

Garrison Vance
Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Garrison Vance
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy