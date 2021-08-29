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Ark of the Covenant discovery
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31 views • August 29, 2021
The great discoveries made by Ron Wyatt, a humble servant of the Lord Jesus. Often contradicted by so called "christian" archeologists who are merely after their own glory and deny God's Truth by doing so, pride shall be their destruction!
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