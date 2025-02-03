'IT BEGINS_ THE END OF PROPERTY TAX, TEXAS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As long as the citizens pay property tax you are the slave of the government. How did America start a tax that ended the ownership of their property? It is one of the planks of the Communist Manifesto! This is a movement that needs to go viral! If Texas pulls this off hopefully all states will follow.