Standing Up for Judeo-Christian Values - Hal Shurtleff - Freedom Alive® Ep29
Published 19 hours ago

Censorship of religious viewpoints is becoming rampant in America, and we must stand for our Judeo Christian heritage before it is erased from society. Meet Hal Shurtleff of Camp Constitution as he promotes solid history education to defend your religious liberty.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered Dec 12, 2021, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

Keywords
libertyreligious freedomamerican historymat stavercamp constitutionhal shurtleff

