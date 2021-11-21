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The Temple of GOD
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33 views • November 21, 2021
ONE Nation Under GOD: In this study of GOD’s WORD; We will discuss “The Temple of GOD”. The Word declares that our bodies are the Temple of the Living GOD, and the Spirit of GOD dwells in those that Believe. Do you Believe this…?
(NOTE: Weak Internet Connection or ClownWorld Sabotage)
Do you Believe that the Holy Spirit is able to intercede and intervene in Any situation you are currently facing...? I do! Allow the Holy Spirit to take charge - He is our Comforter and ever present Friend.
https://www.banned.video/
Titans of Liberty
(NOTE: Weak Internet Connection or ClownWorld Sabotage)
Do you Believe that the Holy Spirit is able to intercede and intervene in Any situation you are currently facing...? I do! Allow the Holy Spirit to take charge - He is our Comforter and ever present Friend.
https://www.banned.video/
Titans of Liberty
Keywords
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