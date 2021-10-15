MOST CENSORED VIDEO EVER! "Truthseeker: 9/11 and Operation Gladio" — introduced by Kevin Barrett

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I assert my fair use right to post the classic TruthSeeker episode "9/11 and Operation Gladio" here for two reasons. First, as a major contributor to this historic video and thus one of the collective authors and owners, I have the right to archive it for nonprofit educational purposes. Secondly and more importantly, the main copyright holder, RT, has chosen to suppress this historic video by withdrawing it from circulation on their YouTube channel. It is in the public interest that this video be preserved, because it was the target of the most outrageous and nefarious case of internet censorship ever.
On September 8, 2013, the TruthSeeker program, with over a million subscribers on YouTube, published “The Truthseeker: 9/11 and Operation Gladio.” The video quickly shot up to 131,000 views. Other channels mirrored the show, bringing its early views to over half a million. Such explosive growth suggested the video would go viral and reach over 100 million people.
Then the NSA or someone with their technical capabilities, apparently deeming the episode a threat to national security, used extraordinary technical means to not only disappear 9/11 and Operation Gladio from search engines, but also to disappear private emails containing the show’s YouTube url. People who tried to email the url to their friends found that their emails neither arrived nor bounced. Instead, they simply disappeared into a black hole in cyberspace, never to be heard from again.
This outrageous episode of censorship was a historic, unprecedented occurrence. The video MUST be preserved for posterity. Here it is, in at least some of its original glory.
More information about the extraordinary censorship of "9/11 and Operation Gladio":
https://www.globalresearch.ca/search-engine-manipulation-google-and-youtube-suppress-911-truth/5352982
https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/legacy-media-desperate-to-silence