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VOW A Crown of Thorns | Session 2 Part 2/5 : The Original Curse of Thorns | Parable of the Trees
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21 views • October 19, 2021
Session 2: The Parable of the Trees - Part 2
- The Use of Parables and hearing the truth
- The Thorn King is the Antichrist
A Crown of Thorns from Satan to change your DNA forever
The Bible is the only truth that is forever settled and reveals how we have been deceived by the lies of this world to set up the rise of the antichrist
The day is coming where no man can work without taking the cure?
In depth bible study on the corruption of mankind though the "spike" in the cure for COVID...
In this series... The answer is made clear!!! How & Why this agenda is taking place and what we can do to protect ourselves
- The Use of Parables and hearing the truth
- The Thorn King is the Antichrist
A Crown of Thorns from Satan to change your DNA forever
The Bible is the only truth that is forever settled and reveals how we have been deceived by the lies of this world to set up the rise of the antichrist
The day is coming where no man can work without taking the cure?
In depth bible study on the corruption of mankind though the "spike" in the cure for COVID...
In this series... The answer is made clear!!! How & Why this agenda is taking place and what we can do to protect ourselves
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