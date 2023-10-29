Saudi Arabia Warns Israel Against Any Ground Operation in Gaza Palestine.

The Kingdom voiced worry that the operation will have detrimental effects on global security and peace. In order to stop the humanitarian crisis from getting worse, Saudi Arabia demanded a quick and comprehensive ceasefire. It also emphasised the urgent need for humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza in order to lessen the suffering of the Palestinian people. Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, the foreign minister, spoke on the phone with representatives of several Arab nations, including Jordan, Morocco, and Egypt.

