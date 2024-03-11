Create New Account
LIKE BUZZARDS - How Ukrainian Military Commissars take a Disabled person into the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from a Cemetery
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Video of how Ukrainian military commissars take a disabled person into the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from a cemetery.

A Ukrainian woman (most likely his mother) stands up for the young man. She tries to fight him off, but the forces are not equal. She screams that the guy is disabled, but no one listens to her.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

