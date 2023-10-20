╾━╤デ╦︻ Generate armed resistance Create armed resistance Get suitable weapons!

Yonatan Erlichman - Search / X 8 year old Pfizer poster child died of heart attack after 4 jabshttps://twitter.com/search?q=yonatan%20erlichman&src=typed_query

Dr Sherri Tenpenny on X: "🚨Heavily Censored Story! 8-year-old Yonatan Erlichman, vaccinated with 4 DOSES of the Pfizer vaccine, known from commercials dedicated to the popularization of childhood vaccination "against" Covid-19 in the country, died from the consequences of a heart attack in Israel. Of… https://t.co/QrQzTRJOzy" / X

https://twitter.com/BusyDrT/status/1712183375740473368

Gasoline prices around the world, 16-Oct-2023 | GlobalPetrolPrices.com

https://www.globalpetrolprices.com/gasoline_prices/

Excess death debate - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWP6mGiDveI

WW3 TO BEGIN SUNDAY? - Expert WARNS Of Massive Escalation! - US To Send GROUND TROOPS!

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/ww3tobeginsundayexpertwarnswam:2

Dutch farmers protest compilation

https://odysee.com/@JVDW-Music:0/dutch-farmers-protest-compilation:0

HUGE Protests Across France Against VaxPass Segregation & Coercion. Paris Protest & Police Violence

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/France-manifs-11-20:5

Trucker convoy: 2nd day of protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa | FULL - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FihgGGUVGCw

Brazilians in Sao Paulo protest against Bolsonaro’s handling of Covid pandemic - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZYCi7ZWHcs

Thousands attend pro-Palestine rally in London - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFr2M0qgXxg

Watch again: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in New York City - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEa-rpaFzcA

Nakba - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nakba



