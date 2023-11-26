Its All Bursting at the Seams Right Now! Watch Out!

00:00 Intro

00:16 Cars will become a thing of the past?

01:04 Family the bedrock of society

02:36 MSM participating in the destruction of America

03:46 Cloak of convenience

08:31 Beware of false prophets

09:51 The study of psychology and human nature

11:34 The destruction of American culture is intentional

13:28 Airbnb going down hill fast

