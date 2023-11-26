Its All Bursting at the Seams Right Now! Watch Out!
00:00 Intro
00:16 Cars will become a thing of the past?
01:04 Family the bedrock of society
02:36 MSM participating in the destruction of America
03:46 Cloak of convenience
08:31 Beware of false prophets
09:51 The study of psychology and human nature
11:34 The destruction of American culture is intentional
13:28 Airbnb going down hill fast
