A Cargoloux Boeing 747 lost part of its landing gear - May 14, 2023

The airline industry DOESN'T have a leg to STAND on. Need a SIGN?... ANYONE? It is losing its SUPPORT. Holy Angelic SUPPORT is being 'WITHDRAWN'. It is ONLY going to get worse. The private jets aren't "OFF limits"!

A Cargoloux Boeing 747 lost part of its landing gear, and was forced to CLIMB 10,000 feet just to dump the fuel.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.







