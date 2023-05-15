Create New Account
A Cargoloux Boeing 747 lost part of its landing gear - May 14, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 17 hours ago

The airline industry DOESN'T have a leg to STAND on. Need a SIGN?... ANYONE? It is losing its SUPPORT. Holy Angelic SUPPORT is being 'WITHDRAWN'. It is ONLY going to get worse. The private jets aren't "OFF limits"!

A Cargoloux Boeing 747 lost part of its landing gear, and was forced to CLIMB 10,000 feet just to dump the fuel.

godtestimonyapocalypsegearemergency landingaircraftrevelationschapter 11the two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessescargolux boeing747-400cargo planeluxembourg airport

