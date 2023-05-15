A Cargoloux Boeing 747 lost part of its landing gear - May 14, 2023

The airline industry DOESN'T have a leg to STAND on. Need a SIGN?... ANYONE? It is losing its SUPPORT. Holy Angelic SUPPORT is being 'WITHDRAWN'. It is ONLY going to get worse. The private jets aren't "OFF limits"!
A Cargoloux Boeing 747 lost part of its landing gear, and was forced to CLIMB 10,000 feet just to dump the fuel.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.