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Keto Crotch - Weight Watchers Pathetic Attempt to Scare You Off Ketogenic Diets
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63 views • August 02, 2019
(Originally aired March 17, 2019)
You know when you're clipping along on the ketogenic diet, losing weight, healing your autoimmune symptoms, experiencing clearer thinking, curing your cancer and cleaing your skin issues, but you notice a certain stink coming from your nether regions? Yeah, neither do we.
All across the internet in the last few weeks, mainstream media headlines decried a new side effect of the ketogenic diet, dubbed 'Keto Crotch'. Anyone who's ever done the ketogenic diet knows this isn't a thing, but it didn't stop the story from spreading far and wide. This represents yet another smear in a long line of disinformation programs against the ketogenic diet. But digging deep on the story's origins brings some disturbing revelations about how corporate interests are able to invent myths to control public behavior, getting viral hits and embedding views into the collective consciousness that have nothing to do with reality.
Weight Watchers, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Barilla - all have many things in common (including selling products diametrically opposed to the ketogenic diet). They all employ mega-PR firm Edelman Digital. Coincidence? Join us as we dig in to the nature of the Keto Crotch phenomenon and how corporate interests shape 'reality' to control the behavior of the masses.
And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she looks at the amazing healing effects of the ketogenic diet - for dogs!
Some links discussed:
Dr. Ken Berry video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eB5idKKh34g
SOTT Keto Crotch - https://www.sott.net/article/408853-The-Keto-Crotch-Phenomenon-Illustrates-How-to-Circulate-Lies-in-the-Free-Press
John Zahorik's twitter thread - https://twitter.com/johnzahorik/status/1103007951738986496
For more health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
********
This week's Pet Health tip courtesy of:
Dog Cancer Series: https://youtu.be/wczorWhnh5U
Pet Health segment intro music by:
Positive Happy by PeriTune https://peritune.com/blog/2019/01/06/positive_happy/
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
You know when you're clipping along on the ketogenic diet, losing weight, healing your autoimmune symptoms, experiencing clearer thinking, curing your cancer and cleaing your skin issues, but you notice a certain stink coming from your nether regions? Yeah, neither do we.
All across the internet in the last few weeks, mainstream media headlines decried a new side effect of the ketogenic diet, dubbed 'Keto Crotch'. Anyone who's ever done the ketogenic diet knows this isn't a thing, but it didn't stop the story from spreading far and wide. This represents yet another smear in a long line of disinformation programs against the ketogenic diet. But digging deep on the story's origins brings some disturbing revelations about how corporate interests are able to invent myths to control public behavior, getting viral hits and embedding views into the collective consciousness that have nothing to do with reality.
Weight Watchers, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Barilla - all have many things in common (including selling products diametrically opposed to the ketogenic diet). They all employ mega-PR firm Edelman Digital. Coincidence? Join us as we dig in to the nature of the Keto Crotch phenomenon and how corporate interests shape 'reality' to control the behavior of the masses.
And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she looks at the amazing healing effects of the ketogenic diet - for dogs!
Some links discussed:
Dr. Ken Berry video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eB5idKKh34g
SOTT Keto Crotch - https://www.sott.net/article/408853-The-Keto-Crotch-Phenomenon-Illustrates-How-to-Circulate-Lies-in-the-Free-Press
John Zahorik's twitter thread - https://twitter.com/johnzahorik/status/1103007951738986496
For more health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
********
This week's Pet Health tip courtesy of:
Dog Cancer Series: https://youtu.be/wczorWhnh5U
Pet Health segment intro music by:
Positive Happy by PeriTune https://peritune.com/blog/2019/01/06/positive_happy/
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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