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Hollywood fleeing the California swamp!
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85 views • August 25, 2020
BLM, I totally agree. They are in every TV commercial, every movie, every TV program and own the NFL and National basket ball teams thanks to the corrupt corporations fulfilling their agenda of total America's destruction!. Their lives certainly Matters!! Mine not so much!
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