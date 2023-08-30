Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wagner PMC - 'Yevgeny Prigozhin's '- Farewell Today - Grave at the Porokhovsky Cemetery in St. Petersburg - Aug 29, 2023
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
949 Subscribers
23 views
Published 18 hours ago

The first images of Yevgeny Prigozhin's grave at the Porokhovsky cemetery in St. Petersburg. A few hours ago, a closed ceremony of farewell to the creator of PMC "Wagner" was held there.

Prigozhin was buried next to his father.

"..Mother says to Christ:

- Are you my son or my God? You are nailed to the cross. How will I go home? How I will step over the threshold without understanding, without deciding if you are my son or God. Are you dead or alive?

 He tells her back:

- dead or alive, no difference. Son or God, I am yours"...

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket