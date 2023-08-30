Wagner PMC - 'Yevgeny Prigozhin's '- Farewell Today - Grave at the Porokhovsky Cemetery in St. Petersburg - Aug 29, 2023

The first images of Yevgeny Prigozhin's grave at the Porokhovsky cemetery in St. Petersburg. A few hours ago, a closed ceremony of farewell to the creator of PMC "Wagner" was held there.

Prigozhin was buried next to his father.

"..Mother says to Christ:

- Are you my son or my God? You are nailed to the cross. How will I go home? How I will step over the threshold without understanding, without deciding if you are my son or God. Are you dead or alive?

He tells her back:

- dead or alive, no difference. Son or God, I am yours"...