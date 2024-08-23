BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News August 23, 2024 6AM GMT
Aug 23, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Nearly 5,000 Ukrainian troops are killed in their failed incursion into Russia's Kursk region. RT visits one of the settlements, where Kiev's forces found themselves in the crosshairs. India's prime minister Narendra Modi arrives to Kiev after visiting Warsaw, as he hopes to find a road map for peace in the Ukrainian conflict. It's an historical level of repression, the Russian Orthodox Church slams Ukraine's decision to ban the canonical Orthodox church. An Archbishop in East Jerusalem calls the move illegal. Protesters in South Africa and Indonesia demand to stop the sale of coal and other goods to Israel, they say it's impossible to be silent as the human toll mounts in Gaza.

russiawarukrainert
