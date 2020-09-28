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SUNDAY - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3220338941
EP 2123-6PM We're Beating Them So Bad, All They Have Left Is Civil War
Today Pete covers devastating poll numbers, voter registrations and a gloomy prospect for the Crappy-crats of Joe Biden surviving in the same room as President Trump during the upcoming debate. They cannot govern. They cannot win elections. They cannot participate in the democratic process, so therefore they must cheat & wage civl war to get their way. It’s an exciting time for Trump supporters, but a very dangerous time as anti-american leftists are desperately losing control of their existence. EP 2123-6PM We’re Beating Them So Bad, All They Have Left Is Civil War – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3jeUG9C
SPECIAL GUEST: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she concerned that vaccine manufacturers have no accountability for their product because they have zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She's also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. One of their goals is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine. https://www.v-ial.org/ @VIALnews (Twitter)
SPECIAL GUEST: Ryan Bundy is an American cattle rancher and ran as an Independent candidate for Nevada's 2018 Gubernatorial Election. He is the brother of Ammon Bundy and the son of Cliven Bundy, who was a central figure in the 2014 Bundy standoff in Bunkerville, Nevada over what the Government called unpaid grazing fees on federally-owned public land. Ryan Bundy was noted as a participant and leader in both the 2014 Bundy standoff and the 2016 Occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. It was Ryan Bundy while representing himself during the Bundy trials, who forced prosecutors to admit that they had illegally withheld evidence that might have helped his defense. Federal Judge Gloria Navarro quickly declared a mistrial and ordered all charges dropped against the Bundy trio, citing "flagrant prosecutorial misconduct" by government prosecutors. Ryan Bundy and all his codefendants were then released from jail after being held for nearly two years --
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