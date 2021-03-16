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Artificial Sun? That means NO FOOD
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154 views • March 16, 2021
You've seen it in movies. The future is always dark with no sun. That means you can't grow food which in turn means you DIE! This video is put out by the diabolical World Economic Forum.
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