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The Sound Foundations of TROONATNOOR
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20 views • October 11, 2019
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NFkqTnQFrKL/
https://www.patreon.com/troonatnoor
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/troonatnoor
Why was Tesla so excited about the numbers 3, 6 and 9? What IS the 'primerty' that is the source of every impression we experience as reality? What is TROONATNOOR?
I now return full circle to my 'primerty', in my last book project, and in this video
https://www.patreon.com/troonatnoor
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/troonatnoor
Why was Tesla so excited about the numbers 3, 6 and 9? What IS the 'primerty' that is the source of every impression we experience as reality? What is TROONATNOOR?
I now return full circle to my 'primerty', in my last book project, and in this video
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