DIED EXPECTEDLY: ANOTHER MAYOR DROPS DEAD, NATURALLY? (AGE 51)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We're gonna let Jerry Reed send this one home to hell. Bye Jonny baby. Looks like you fell for the hoax and were dealt a grave just like the rest. You idiot!
Sources
https://racinecountyeye.com/2020/06/05/after-testing-positive-for-covid-19-racine-county-executive-issues-statement/
https://www.wisn.com/article/racine-county-executive-jonathan-delagrave-dies/61456280
Natural causes
https://www.wgtd.org/news/racine-county-executive-dies-unexpectedly-natural-causes
https://www.wgtd.org/news/racine-county-executive-speaks-publicly-about-getting-surviving-virus
Died unexpectedly report
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=t-Hng5HPFgg
Music: Jerry Reed - When You're Hot You're Hot
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=0rdF7o08KXw
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report