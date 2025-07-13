BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AFTER The Loss of all ABRAMS Tanks in UKRAINE, The U.S. started to copy Russian Tank Technology
In particular, this news agency, citing its sources in the Russian Military Department, stated that the Ukrainian Army had lost almost all of the American Abrams tanks. It is reported that in January 2023, the United States transferred 31 units of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. And already by February 2024, the Russian Army had destroyed 70% of these tanks. Currently, as of July 13, 2025, only four units of Abrams tanks remain in service with the Ukrainian Army. And these tanks were considered one of the most modern in NATO countries.

