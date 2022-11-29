Eye-bouncing - #SolutionsWatch

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
corbettreport Published November 28, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-eyebouncing/
Propaganda is only effective if we watch it. In fact, if we let it into our consciousness, then it doesn't matter how we react to it; they've already got us. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James explores the idea of eye-bouncing and how we can use it to turn our focus away from what we don't want and towards what we do.
