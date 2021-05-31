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No Agenda 1351: Bug Appetit! - Adam Curry & John C. Dvorak
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https://www.noagendashow.net/listen/1351
Executive Producers: In honor of the memory of Sir Dave Thomson, Sir A-Polytope, Sir JD, Baron of Silicon Valley, Jim Sewell, Baron Nubbn, Scott Battaglioli
Associate Executive Producers: Hannah Petta, Jim Carlson, Sir Catman, Andy Burghardt, Judy Schwarz, Baroness of Kendall County, Erling Lasalle
Cover Artist: Sir Net Ned
Executive Producers: In honor of the memory of Sir Dave Thomson, Sir A-Polytope, Sir JD, Baron of Silicon Valley, Jim Sewell, Baron Nubbn, Scott Battaglioli
Associate Executive Producers: Hannah Petta, Jim Carlson, Sir Catman, Andy Burghardt, Judy Schwarz, Baroness of Kendall County, Erling Lasalle
Cover Artist: Sir Net Ned
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