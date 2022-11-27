Prepare for Survival

It is crucial to understand that no matter how our lifestyle has been for many years, major changes can occur rapidly, even suddenly. We are now entering a time of critical shortages in the midst of an economic crisis. Every household needs to be prepared for disturbances in the normal avenues of distribution of food, water, fuel, electricity, fertilizer and other necessities.



