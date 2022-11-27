Prepare for Survival

It is crucial to understand that no matter
how our lifestyle has been for many years, major changes can occur rapidly,
even suddenly. We are now entering a time of critical shortages in the midst of an
economic crisis. Every household needs to be prepared for
disturbances in the normal avenues of distribution of food, water, fuel, electricity, fertilizer and other necessities.
(recent Yeswise blog-casts – https://yeswise.com/insights.htm --
archives - https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm
)
