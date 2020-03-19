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Policymakers Completely Uninformed Decision Making On Basic Factual Reality
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3 views • March 19, 2020
gross negligence by bureaucrats on nearly everything, in every aspect, for domination and complete control of power to control absolutely
This is PROBABLY not what the House Judiciary Committee thought they would hear in their hearing on “Protecting America from Assault Weapons.”
Amy Swearer is a senior legal policy analyst in the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies.
Check out her work here: https://www.heritage.org/staff/amy-sw...
This is PROBABLY not what the House Judiciary Committee thought they would hear in their hearing on “Protecting America from Assault Weapons.”
Amy Swearer is a senior legal policy analyst in the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies.
Check out her work here: https://www.heritage.org/staff/amy-sw...
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