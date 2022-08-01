Russia Ukraine Updates





July 31, 2022

All over Northern Kosovo, the alarm bells - churches and monasteries have been continuously ringing the bells for half an hour.





❗Kosovo army plans to attack the northern part of Serbia at midnight - Vučić

Serbian President Vučić intends to issue an emergency address to the nation on the situation in Kosovo





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ebygz-all-over-northern-kosovo-the-alarm-bells-churches-and-monasteries.html







