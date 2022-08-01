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Russia Ukraine Updates
July 31, 2022
All over Northern Kosovo, the alarm bells - churches and monasteries have been continuously ringing the bells for half an hour.
❗Kosovo army plans to attack the northern part of Serbia at midnight - Vučić
Serbian President Vučić intends to issue an emergency address to the nation on the situation in Kosovo
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