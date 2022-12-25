Becoming an Independent Patient & Advocate

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: healthbizpolitics.subscribemenow.com



Charles Frohman – M.Ed., HIA





After decades of lobbying against special interest Govt distortions and selling now a Forbes-features health plan that makes patients into price-sensitive shoppers, Charles Frohman presented to the Virginia doctors fed up with Covid’s tyranny how to create an independent health system and what laws needed changing to allow a truly free market in health care.





To see the health plan & cash appointments app: www.your-mp.com/founder-s-marketplace





To email your politicians on NHF’s campaigns: national-health-federation.rallycongress.net/ctas