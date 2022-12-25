Create New Account
Becoming an Independent Patient & Advocate
Free Market Cash Patient
Charles Frohman – M.Ed., HIA


After decades of lobbying against special interest Govt distortions and selling now a Forbes-features health plan that makes patients into price-sensitive shoppers, Charles Frohman presented to the Virginia doctors fed up with Covid’s tyranny how to create an independent health system and what laws needed changing to allow a truly free market in health care.


To see the health plan & cash appointments app: www.your-mp.com/founder-s-marketplace


To email your politicians on NHF’s campaigns: national-health-federation.rallycongress.net/ctas

