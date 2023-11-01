Is this Appropriate Use of Force? - Throw a Stone that Doesn't Touch - Receive Death is Too Much

Is this appropriate use of force? The IDF killed this Palestinian.
You can also see that he’s not healthy, but had a disability.
Maybe should have called this, 'Stones Don't Reach Me - But, I'll Kill You For the Hell of It, Anyway'
Adding posted today:
Israeli Minister of Security: What is important in our war is victory, whatever the cost, and everything less than that is less important
