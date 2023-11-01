Create New Account
Is this Appropriate Use of Force? - Throw a Stone that Doesn't Touch - Receive Death is Too Much
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
972 Subscribers
188 views
Published 13 hours ago

Is this appropriate use of force? The IDF killed this Palestinian.

You can also see that he’s not healthy, but had a disability.

Maybe should have called this, 'Stones Don't Reach Me - But, I'll Kill You For the Hell of It, Anyway' 

Adding posted today:

Israeli Minister of Security: What is important in our war is victory, whatever the cost, and everything less than that is less important

