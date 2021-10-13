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IF AT FIRST YOU CAN'T COERCE...BY DANA ASHLIE
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249 views • October 13, 2021
Premiered Oct 3, 2021
In this video Dana goes over the contents of an incredible document that discusses what tactics 6OVERNMENTS have used to coerce behavior from its citizens for decades. The documents' author was an expert on M1ND C0NTROL and shares what steps are FUNDAMENTAL in bringing about psychological compliance in people. This history lesson you never had in school will shed great insights to arm you with deeper knowledge and understanding.
Here is the document:
https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwe...
Dana Ashlie Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana Ashlie Telegram CHAT ROOM: https://t.me/joinchat/WGmXQHDKIB3zYt6h
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da...
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
Contact Dana! Snail mail :)
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Dana Ashlie Patron: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
Mr. Patrick W00D and links to his work:
Technocracy News & Trends
https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens For Free Sp33ch
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Patrick W00d YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHx...
Patrick W00d Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TechnocracyR...
Spir0's Channel on Bitchute and his video with Patrick:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hp1nrC...
Mercol@'s interview with Patrick:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hjAw...
Products I personally use and live by...
Must HAVE minerals (that replace metals):
Lugol's Solution 2 or 5% (protects against EMF radiation & so much more): https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyl w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more
In this video Dana goes over the contents of an incredible document that discusses what tactics 6OVERNMENTS have used to coerce behavior from its citizens for decades. The documents' author was an expert on M1ND C0NTROL and shares what steps are FUNDAMENTAL in bringing about psychological compliance in people. This history lesson you never had in school will shed great insights to arm you with deeper knowledge and understanding.
Here is the document:
https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwe...
Dana Ashlie Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana Ashlie Telegram CHAT ROOM: https://t.me/joinchat/WGmXQHDKIB3zYt6h
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da...
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
Contact Dana! Snail mail :)
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Dana Ashlie Patron: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
Mr. Patrick W00D and links to his work:
Technocracy News & Trends
https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens For Free Sp33ch
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Patrick W00d YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHx...
Patrick W00d Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TechnocracyR...
Spir0's Channel on Bitchute and his video with Patrick:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hp1nrC...
Mercol@'s interview with Patrick:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hjAw...
Products I personally use and live by...
Must HAVE minerals (that replace metals):
Lugol's Solution 2 or 5% (protects against EMF radiation & so much more): https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyl w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more
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