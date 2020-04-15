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The David Knight Show (15Apr20 Full Show)
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40 views • April 15, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:01:16 Was COVID19 bio-engineering or social-engineering? An allegory from the tornados that hit Mississippi
— 00:11:41 Coming Next: World War 3. Here’s how
— 00:18:12 Gov Cuomo is leading the call to reopen. But isn’t NYC the WORST hotspot for COVID19? Trump points to evidence the dire predictions never developed (but he leave lockdown in place & Fauci in charge)
— 00:31:53 PROOF — it’s NOT about “social distancing” and other acts of petty tyranny
— 00:42:08 Hillary & Bernie get the “SINGLE PAYER” HealthCare system they always wanted — delivered by Trump & Fauci
— 00:46:41 Central planning of the US financial system — with more programs and agencies than FDR created during the previous Depression
— 01:13:55 Facebook Ad fakes death of entire family to sell face masks and other COVID-cons
— 01:23:55 YOU do the “math”. COVID no greater risk of fatality than regular flu as Plandemic narrative collapses
— 01:46:33 Trump says he wants Governors to test people entering and leaving states, denying freedom of interstate travel. After 3 tries by Democrats to delegitimize Trump, he does it to himself as he declares he has “total authority” as President
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:01:16 Was COVID19 bio-engineering or social-engineering? An allegory from the tornados that hit Mississippi
— 00:11:41 Coming Next: World War 3. Here’s how
— 00:18:12 Gov Cuomo is leading the call to reopen. But isn’t NYC the WORST hotspot for COVID19? Trump points to evidence the dire predictions never developed (but he leave lockdown in place & Fauci in charge)
— 00:31:53 PROOF — it’s NOT about “social distancing” and other acts of petty tyranny
— 00:42:08 Hillary & Bernie get the “SINGLE PAYER” HealthCare system they always wanted — delivered by Trump & Fauci
— 00:46:41 Central planning of the US financial system — with more programs and agencies than FDR created during the previous Depression
— 01:13:55 Facebook Ad fakes death of entire family to sell face masks and other COVID-cons
— 01:23:55 YOU do the “math”. COVID no greater risk of fatality than regular flu as Plandemic narrative collapses
— 01:46:33 Trump says he wants Governors to test people entering and leaving states, denying freedom of interstate travel. After 3 tries by Democrats to delegitimize Trump, he does it to himself as he declares he has “total authority” as President
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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