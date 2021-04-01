Ron Paul on new China-Iran deal: Is this a threat to the Dollar? (Pt. 2/2)

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Watch part 1 of this interview: https://youtu.be/W_GTkEAsxOQ
China and Iran signed a 25-year corporation agreement last weekend to strengthen economic and political ties.
Ron Paul, former Congressman and host of The Liberty Report, said that this agreement is a cause of concern for the U.S. but that these alliances are really a product of existing U.S. foreign policy.
“People shouldn’t be surprised at this alliance. This is a natural consequence of aggressive foreign policy. What are we doing in the South China Sea? Why do we need ships over there seeing how close we could get to the borders without them shooting us. Why are we still in the Middle East?” he said. “So much of the mess around the world is just people being defensive.”
0:00 - China-Iran's new trade deal
3:40 - Intervention vs. non-intervention
8:05 - China challenging Dollar
13:03 - America's future
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