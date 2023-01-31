Decoding the logo of the ICIC - Is this the imagery of a true champion of the people?

This video was inspired by a logo that a brother in the Lord wrote to us about. It's a static logo and an animated logo that reminds us of "The S From Hell." Decoding logos on the blog was our stock in trade for several years. We return to that kind of work to see what there is to be found. You may be shocked.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ICIClogoDecode.mp4
Resources Referenced in this video:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2023/01/decoding-logo-of-icic-is-this-imagery.html
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
