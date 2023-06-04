Part 2 - All-Cause Excess Mortality In The USA & 5G EMF Radiation As The Cause of ALL CV Injuries & Deaths!

SummaryDuring the meeting, Dr. Robert Young and Anders Brunstad presented data sets that showed a correlation between excess mortality rates in the United States and 5G electromagnetic microwave radiation frequencies. They highlighted the difference in mortality rates between rural states and metropolitan areas, with cities having higher rates of mortality. The speakers also discussed the correlation between mortality rates and the density of the population, with cities having higher mortality rates than rural areas. The data sets showed that there is no excess mortality in the 85+ age group in rural areas, while there is a significant increase in mortality rates in metropolitan areas. The speakers emphasized the importance of sharing this information with loved ones and the world to raise awareness about the risks associated with exposure to high-frequency 5G radiation and the undisclosed ingredients of graphene and ferric oxide in the CV vaccine that amplifies 5G radiation in the human body causing injury and death!
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/part-2-the-virus-narrative-vs-the-5g-emf-radiation-narrative
Chapters & Topics
Chapter descriptions
Excess Mortality in the United States and its Relationship to 5G Electromagnetic Frequencies 0:06
All cause excess mortality in the United States related to 5G electromagnetic frequencies and COVID-19
Comparison of excess mortality rates in rural states and metro states with big cities
The Relationship Between Electromagnetic Frequencies and Mortality Rates15:26
The correlation between exposure to high frequency 5G at high power and increased mortality rates.
The impact of electromagnetic frequencies, specifically those in the microwave range, on all living beings.21:05
Follow Dr Robert O Young on his Scientific Blog, Twitter and Telegram
Robert Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
Twitter: @phmiraclelife
Telegram: https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews
Website: www.drrobertyoung.com
Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice: https://newearthproject.org/initiative/international-tribunal-for-natural-justice/
Editorial Board Member of ACTA Scientific Medical Sciences:
https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS.php
Fellow at the New Earth University:
https://newearth.university/members/dr-robert-o-young-cpt-msc-dsc-phd/
CV: www.drrobertyoung.com
Scientific Blog: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
Scientific Articles Wordpress: https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/
Youtube Videos: https://www.yo2utube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists
Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung
Bitchute Videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/
Odysee Videos: https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7
Brighteon Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drrobertyoung
pH Miracle Retreats: www.phmriacleretreat.com
World Premier Documentary Thrive 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubk5RQF5Pe26/
Mammograms: The War on Womens Breasts - https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc
Books by Dr. Robert O Young: www.phmiracleproducts.com and https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/
Twitter: @phmiraclelife
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435
Telegram: https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews
Help Support the Research of Dr. Robert O. Young: https://www.givesendgo.com/research
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/break-through-research-dr-robert-o-young-reviews-live-and-dried-blood-analysis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.