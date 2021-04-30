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Biden heckled by protesters during Georgia rally
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730 views • April 30, 2021
US President Joe Biden's rally in Georgia has been interrupted by protesters calling for an end to detention centres.
President Biden was in the middle of thanking Georgia voters when protesters began shouting from the crowd before eventually being escorted out of the rally.
The president is facing increasing pressure to end the use of detention centres for immigrants who illegally enter the country.
This marks the first rally held by President Biden during the first 100 days in office and was accompanied by First Lady Dr Jill Biden, who introduced him to the crowd.
President Biden was in the middle of thanking Georgia voters when protesters began shouting from the crowd before eventually being escorted out of the rally.
The president is facing increasing pressure to end the use of detention centres for immigrants who illegally enter the country.
This marks the first rally held by President Biden during the first 100 days in office and was accompanied by First Lady Dr Jill Biden, who introduced him to the crowd.
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