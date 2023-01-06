Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Electric Car Scam - Deep Dive how Green it Really is...
91 views
channel image
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published Yesterday |

What is the total lifecycle cost of electronic cars | Strip Mining for batteries | Replacement cost for eCar batteries | Electric cost skyrocketing | Smart tech to enslave you | % of clean energy in the USA | Why carbon dioxide is labeled as evil | Omnibus bill allows Government means to stop your car | Pollution of recycled batteries | Emf radiation of ecars | Ecars enslave you by capabilities | Free Energy Suppressed to drive cars | Daniel 2 - Days we are in.Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.

or [email protected] paypal

Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/


The Electric Car Scam - Deep Dive how Green it Really is...

Keywords
green agendadaniel 2green car liegreen enslavementcarbon tracker is enslavementwar on travelwar on freedomgovernment to shut down your carpollution of batteriesrun car on waterrun car on woodrun car on plasticsuppressed engines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket