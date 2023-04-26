IS THE COVID VACCINE KILLING YOUR GUT BIOME? | Del Bigtree Highwire

Del Bigtree Highwire



IS THE COVID VACCINE KILLING YOUR GUT BIOME?

Gut microbiome specialist, Dr. Sabine Hazan, shares the shocking results of a long term study she performed comparing microbiomes in patients before and after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.





"What we discovered is that 90 days into the vaccine the bifidobacteria dropped...to zero in 90 days. The damage kept on persisting."



#DrSabineHazan #GutMicroBiome #ProgenaBiome

See full episode:

https://rumble.com/v2jnh22-is-the-covid-vaccine-killing-your-gut-biome.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5







