IS THE COVID VACCINE KILLING YOUR GUT BIOME? | Del Bigtree Highwire

Del Bigtree Highwire
IS THE COVID VACCINE KILLING YOUR GUT BIOME?
Gut microbiome specialist, Dr. Sabine Hazan, shares the shocking results of a long term study she performed comparing microbiomes in patients before and after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
"What we discovered is that 90 days into the vaccine the bifidobacteria dropped...to zero in 90 days. The damage kept on persisting."
#DrSabineHazan #GutMicroBiome #ProgenaBiome
See full episode:
https://rumble.com/v2jnh22-is-the-covid-vaccine-killing-your-gut-biome.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.