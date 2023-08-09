Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes talks Continuity of Government, Devolution, PEADS, Operation Mockingbird, etc

Interview from Nov 22

Trumps European Adviser & DoD TaskForce Member, Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes talks Continuity of Government, Devolution, PEADS, Operation Mockingbird, Smith-Mundt Act, 5D Chess





This is from an interview in November 2022 Interview… but still wow… • Operation Mockingbird & the Smith-Mundt Act “Trump announced his candidacy he wanted to test who was going to be against him. Look up Operation Mockingbird, the CIA has controlled…





Obama repealed the 1948 Smith-Mundt Act permitting propaganda to Benin broadcasting. Trump warned the deep-state & the Globalists by calling out FAKE NEWS… he needed to smoke them all out. • Trump The Victim? 5D Chess





“What we were working on was taking over School Boards, we wanted to get Nancy Pelosi out! We wanted local councils. He had 23 out of 235 win their seats. But Donald Trump plays chess on a 5D level & you can never anticipate what it’s going to be.” • Executive Orders, Continuity of Government & Devolution, PEADS “I need people to understand that they need to go to other sources.





The media will not tell you about his successes…> They will not tell you about his Executive Orders e.g. 13848





BOOM! & some of the other articles he did. They won’t tell you about the Devolution, the Continuity of Government Plan that he put in place.





The reason Mar-A-Lago was raided, they really wanted to get the PEADS which only Trump knows & the Military that he put in place. Before he left, Trump declared two National Emergencies. Biden HAS NOT reversed that. Biden renewed three of his Executive Orders to continue. So we have some very fascinating things that are going to come out in the next 60-90 days.”





