Brain, Soul and Mind of Soulmates, Soulmate Union, Importance of Soul Development vs Staying in Mind, Merging of All Memories and Experience with Soulmate
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 12 days ago |

Original:
https://youtu.be/6x6mGO6lMDY
20111112 General Discussion - Q&A With People In Brisbane P2

Cut:
00m12s - 07m53s

Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com “IF YOU STAY IN YOUR BRAIN, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE SEPARATED FROM YOUR SOULMATE. IF YOU STAY IN YOUR MIND, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE SEPARATED FROM YOUR SOULMATE.”

“IF YOU STAY IN YOUR MIND THE OTHER HALF OF THE SOUL IS NEVER GOING TO BE FULLY JOINED WITH YOU EVER.”

“WHILE YOU HOLD ON TO YOUR MIND FOR DEAR LIFE OR EVEN WORSE HOLD ON TO THE FACADE THAT THE MIND CREATES FOR DEAR LIFE, YOU HAVE NO CHANCE TO EVER FULLY CONNECT TO YOUR OWN SOUL BUT ALSO YOU PRECLUDE YOUR OWN SOULMATE FROM EVER CONNECTING TO YOUR OWN SOUL.”



Keywords
spiritualitycontrolfree willmemoriesnew agespirit bodyphysical bodysoul foodsoulmatestwin flames in new ageone with godnew new agesoul searchsoulmate union

