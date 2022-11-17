Brain, Soul and Mind of Soulmates, Soulmate Union, Importance of Soul Development vs Staying in Mind, Merging of All Memories and Experience with Soulmate

Original:
https://youtu.be/6x6mGO6lMDY
20111112 General Discussion - Q&A With People In Brisbane P2
Cut:
00m12s - 07m53s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com “IF YOU STAY IN YOUR BRAIN, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE SEPARATED FROM YOUR SOULMATE. IF YOU STAY IN YOUR MIND, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE SEPARATED FROM YOUR SOULMATE.”
“IF YOU STAY IN YOUR MIND THE OTHER HALF OF THE SOUL IS NEVER GOING TO BE FULLY JOINED WITH YOU EVER.”
“WHILE YOU HOLD ON TO YOUR MIND FOR DEAR LIFE OR EVEN WORSE HOLD ON TO THE FACADE THAT THE MIND CREATES FOR DEAR LIFE, YOU HAVE NO CHANCE TO EVER FULLY CONNECT TO YOUR OWN SOUL BUT ALSO YOU PRECLUDE YOUR OWN SOULMATE FROM EVER CONNECTING TO YOUR OWN SOUL.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.