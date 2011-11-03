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The 3/11/11 Attack on Fukushima to the 3/11/20 Coronavirus Attack and 9 Years of All Things in Between
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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41 views • September 09, 2021
I like to pay attention to several blogs during my week and one of them that I pay attention to is Benjamin Fulford because he is based in Japan and has done some excellent reporting on the 2011 Fukushima Disaster. Fulford is well connected due to his day's covering Asia-Pacific for Forbes magazine. Like anything I always say to 'chew the meat and spit out the bones' and the same can be said for Benjamin Fulford. In this video I cover what Fulford has said about the time frame going back to March 11, 2011 and the day of the earthquake and tsunami and he covers what has happened since that infamous event and covers up to the present time frame that we are living with the rolling out of the 'mandatory' jabs.

Related links:

https://benjaminfulford.net/

https://riskandinsurance.com/mega-tsunami-wipes-out-east-coast/

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/865079/La-Palma-volcano-eruption-mega-tsunami-warning-Spain-Europe-alert-Cumbre-Vieja-tenerife

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