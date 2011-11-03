© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 3/11/11 Attack on Fukushima to the 3/11/20 Coronavirus Attack and 9 Years of All Things in Between
Follow
3
Share
Report
41 views • September 09, 2021
I like to pay attention to several blogs during my week and one of them that I pay attention to is Benjamin Fulford because he is based in Japan and has done some excellent reporting on the 2011 Fukushima Disaster. Fulford is well connected due to his day's covering Asia-Pacific for Forbes magazine. Like anything I always say to 'chew the meat and spit out the bones' and the same can be said for Benjamin Fulford. In this video I cover what Fulford has said about the time frame going back to March 11, 2011 and the day of the earthquake and tsunami and he covers what has happened since that infamous event and covers up to the present time frame that we are living with the rolling out of the 'mandatory' jabs.
Related links:
https://benjaminfulford.net/
https://riskandinsurance.com/mega-tsunami-wipes-out-east-coast/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/865079/La-Palma-volcano-eruption-mega-tsunami-warning-Spain-Europe-alert-Cumbre-Vieja-tenerife
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related links:
https://benjaminfulford.net/
https://riskandinsurance.com/mega-tsunami-wipes-out-east-coast/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/865079/La-Palma-volcano-eruption-mega-tsunami-warning-Spain-Europe-alert-Cumbre-Vieja-tenerife
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.