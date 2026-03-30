Vindicated

RFK Jr. Says President Trump Is Finishing What JFK Started

* Bobby Kennedy says his father and uncle would back DJT on Iran and the economy.

* Sovereign nations bypass NATO to broker peace.

* JD Vance is the first American negotiator in 30 years, breaking the neocon model.

* Peter Navarro and Scott Bessent name the American System by name.

* The post-WWII imperial order is writing its own obituary.





Promethean Updates (30 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v77u4m0-confirmed-rfk-jr.-says-trump-is-finishing-what-jfk-started.html

https://youtu.be/YOFcrs97qvw