Vindicated

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RFK Jr. Says President Trump Is Finishing What JFK Started
* Bobby Kennedy says his father and uncle would back DJT on Iran and the economy.
* Sovereign nations bypass NATO to broker peace.
* JD Vance is the first American negotiator in 30 years, breaking the neocon model.
* Peter Navarro and Scott Bessent name the American System by name.
* The post-WWII imperial order is writing its own obituary.
Promethean Updates (30 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v77u4m0-confirmed-rfk-jr.-says-trump-is-finishing-what-jfk-started.html