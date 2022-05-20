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Then Biden's Satanic LGBTQIA+ M2W Tranny said: 'I'm Not A Partisan Puppet'... LOL! [20.05.2022]
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42 views • May 20, 2022
LGBTQIA+ M2W = Mann to Woman = Androgynous Transvestite Kabbalist, cross-dresser, transvestic, bikie, cross-dressing, cross-dressers, transexual, nymphomaniac, dominatrix and prostitute, cross-dresser, ladyboy, trannie, tranny, TV drag queen, fruitcake, queen, closet queen, cross-dresser, female impersonator, tranny, TV trannie,
gender bender,
Nina Jankowicz, the now former head of the Ministry of Truth, officially known as Disinformation Governance Board, is shaking and crying over leaving her post. She claimes she is surprised it happened because she has always been nuanced and non-partisan...yeah, right.
114,730 views May 20, 2022
Memology 101
522K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iiTxJqSCkG4
https://www.youtube.com/c/AntonioChavez
gender bender,
Nina Jankowicz, the now former head of the Ministry of Truth, officially known as Disinformation Governance Board, is shaking and crying over leaving her post. She claimes she is surprised it happened because she has always been nuanced and non-partisan...yeah, right.
114,730 views May 20, 2022
Memology 101
522K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iiTxJqSCkG4
https://www.youtube.com/c/AntonioChavez
Keywords
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