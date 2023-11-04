What Is the KETO DIET? — Everything You Need To Know About a Keto Diet for Beginners | Doctor ER. Doctor Wagner explains keto diet basics, ketogenic diet, ketosis, keto diet meal plan, keto diet plan for weight loss, keto diet before after, easy keto diet recipes, keto snack, keto diet results, keto meals, keto benefits, keto food, how to start keto for beginners, and many more keto tips. Is the keto diet healthy? How do you eat a keto diet? Keto diet is bad? Can you lose belly fat fast from losing weight on the keto diet? Questions about keto were explained and ketosis was explained by a real doctor. The ketogenic diet is a very low-carb, high-fat diet that shares many similarities with the Atkins and low-carb diets. It involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. This reduction in carbs puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. When this happens, your body becomes incredibly efficient at burning fat for energy. It also turns fat into ketones in the liver, which can supply energy to the brain. Ketogenic diets can cause significant reductions in blood sugar and insulin levels. This, along with the increased ketones, has some health benefits. Have you tried the keto diet? What has your keto diet experience been? Let Doctor Wagner know in the comments below if you've ever tried the keto diet or your other fast-loss diet reviews. https://tinyurl.com/bdca9uxb



