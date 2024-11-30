The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet XV Supplementary Secret of Secrets

The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet XV Supplementary Secret of SecretsThis is a supplementary tablet making 15. This will conclude the Emerald Tablets.Thoth makes several references to Earth being a prison planet. We are not of our bodies, rather a soul that is temporarily inhabiting a physical body. Only with the knowledge can we escape the physical and transcend."Then for a time your Light will be lifted,free may ye pass the barriers of space.For a time of half of the sun (six hours),free may ye pass the barriers of earth-plane,see and know those who are beyond thee."Thoth is talking about astral projection. Astral projection is when the soul leaves its body temporarily and can see itself above its body. I've read that souls can go to other planets, galaxies, dimensions, ect.According to Tibetan Buddhist and Hindu traditions, Shamballa is a hidden land within our planet. Many ancient texts make references to lost, hidden lands. In the video game "Uncharted" the antagonist also makes a reference to this world.John 14:6Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father,but by me.sounds EXACTLY as the concluding line in this tabletThus finish I my writings. Keyslet them be to those who come after.But only to those who seek my wisdom,for only for these am I the Key and the Way.It is not a coincidence that the same words make their way into the bible. The similarities are uncanny. The Bible was written between 100 AD to 900 AD. The Emerald Tablets are 36,000 years old. The people who wrote the bible are obviously inspired by Thoth/Hermes. From the Enuma Elish to other Sumerian texts, we find the same words and situations being used. The bible is plagiarized. I don't get tired of saying this.If you've seen this series in its entirety, or my other works, thank you. It means alot. The only currency I gain by making these is spiritual. In a world where morality is lost, somebody has to teach you occult(hidden) knowledge. There is no point in having knowledge and not sharing it with others. I take it upon myself to show others the way and be a beacon of light in an ocean of darkness.