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This Quantum Life #125 - No Distance to Source
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30 views • May 24, 2021
We have allowed ourselves to believe we "deserve" pain and suffering as justification for this habitual recoil effect, when in fact, it is a sort of "Stockholm Syndrome" of handing our personal power over to the tormentors. We are "bad", and so punishment makes twisted sense. Of course, we are always bad, so punishment is ongoing, much to the delight of the gaping maw of the False God.
TEXT - https://pureenergyrx.com/blogs/pure-energy-rx-blog/this-quantum-life-125-no-distance-to-source
TEXT - https://pureenergyrx.com/blogs/pure-energy-rx-blog/this-quantum-life-125-no-distance-to-source
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