Washington’s War on Liberty: 7 Bills Expanding State Power, Crushing Rights & Public Safety

Washington State lawmakers are advancing seven bills that expand government power, weaken constitutional protections, and punish lawful behavior — all under the guise of safety, equity, and regulation. From a 95% tax on legal products, to soft-on-crime juvenile sentencing, to new fines on parked vehicles and government control of online speech, these proposals represent a coordinated shift away from individual liberty and due process.
In this Left Coast News breakdown, we examine SB 6196, SB 6017, SB 6062, SB 5234, SB 6110, SB 6176, and HB 1834, explaining why conservatives, constitutionalists, parents, and taxpayers should be deeply concerned. These bills erode the Fourth Amendment, weaken the Sixth Amendment, undermine property rights, and expand unelected bureaucratic control — while victims and law-abiding citizens pay the price.
This is not about isolated legislation. It’s about a growing pattern in Olympia: more control, less accountability, and fewer rights for everyday Washingtonians.
0:00Intro
1:08SB6196 95% Kratom Tax/Warrantless Searches
2:23SB6017 Right to Self-Representation
3:11SB6062 Non-Confinement Instead of Incarceration
3:59SB5234 Taxing Rural Recreation
4:34SB6110 Regulating Electric Bikes
5:12SB6176 Parked Cars New Fines
5:49HB1834 Online Speech & Surveillance
6:35Summary
7:24End Screen