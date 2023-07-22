Riccardo Bosi: You Make The Rules

Stop Asking Permission
* The most precious thing that you can possess — other than your life and family — is your vote.
* It is the key to your sovereignty.
* We are all made in the image of God.
* We are all equal; therefore we have equal rights.
* We are the source of all law.
* Your sovereignty is expressed in your vote.
* If you don’t like the rules, you can change them.
* The test: at what point is sovereignty bestowed on a human?
The full episode is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Sovereign Soul Show (20 July 2023)
https://rumble.com/v31bu60-australiaone-party-the-sovereign-soul-show-20-july-2023.html
