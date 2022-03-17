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Children Are Being Sacrificed On the Altar of Safety (Teaser)[17.03.2022]
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10 views • March 17, 2022
Note: It's NOT only the 'Altar' the Children Are Being Sacrificed On... You want Proof?:
P1ZZAG4TE - My Playlist on brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Ewar-Anon: What On Earth Happened? Part 7 - Eyes Wide Open! [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f6BFAMcMH7Vy/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
EntertheStars: 'TOY STORY' The Sick Satanic Pedophilia Predictive Programming Side...[07.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eb86fTKxdHeP/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human Trafficking [Vol.5] The Cult of Moloch + The Luzzatto Family [06.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EZG67V4Oc6cv/
--
"Sweden sent all their kids to school for two years, not one kid died. But it was irrelevant to Americans who like sheep ruined their child's lives. That is how bad totalitarianism is, people will sacrifice their children to the state. Child sacrifice did not end in ancient Canaan." A type of extreme secularism has taken over in the United States and the world. It has taken over each person's natural search for meaning, and manipulated it towards political agendas. According to Dennis Prager, host of The Dennis Prager Show and co-founder of PragerU, this secularist extremism is behind policies that sacrifice the health and wellbeing of children at the altar of safety. It has also redefined morality in the name of politics, and is ruining science in the name of wokeism. We spoke to him at the 2022 NRB Convention about the need to bring the focus back to freedom.
Full Episode ??https://ept.ms/AltarOfSafetyYT
#Children #Totalitarianism #Wokeism
2,811 views Premiered 5 hours ago
Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP
611K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mqXpxlgwaMw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG8yy4W8nBbTle9YSpCqXeg
P1ZZAG4TE - My Playlist on brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Ewar-Anon: What On Earth Happened? Part 7 - Eyes Wide Open! [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f6BFAMcMH7Vy/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
EntertheStars: 'TOY STORY' The Sick Satanic Pedophilia Predictive Programming Side...[07.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eb86fTKxdHeP/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human Trafficking [Vol.5] The Cult of Moloch + The Luzzatto Family [06.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EZG67V4Oc6cv/
--
"Sweden sent all their kids to school for two years, not one kid died. But it was irrelevant to Americans who like sheep ruined their child's lives. That is how bad totalitarianism is, people will sacrifice their children to the state. Child sacrifice did not end in ancient Canaan." A type of extreme secularism has taken over in the United States and the world. It has taken over each person's natural search for meaning, and manipulated it towards political agendas. According to Dennis Prager, host of The Dennis Prager Show and co-founder of PragerU, this secularist extremism is behind policies that sacrifice the health and wellbeing of children at the altar of safety. It has also redefined morality in the name of politics, and is ruining science in the name of wokeism. We spoke to him at the 2022 NRB Convention about the need to bring the focus back to freedom.
Full Episode ??https://ept.ms/AltarOfSafetyYT
#Children #Totalitarianism #Wokeism
2,811 views Premiered 5 hours ago
Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP
611K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mqXpxlgwaMw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG8yy4W8nBbTle9YSpCqXeg
Keywords
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