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Host George Nemeh, With LD5 State House Rep. Leo Biasiucci
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20 views • April 01, 2021
Host George Nemeh, With LD5 State House Rep. Leo Biasiucci
#leobiasiucci #statehouserep #maaprealtalkshow #maapmedia #maapbroadcast #mediareal #raw #likeitis #drawyourownconclusions #news #electedofficials #arizona #az #2ndamendment #humantrafficking
Important gun rights legislation (HB 2111) just passed yesterday in the Arizona State Senate and election integrity efforts are moving forward in the Legislature and the audit is on the way, we spoke with LD5 State House Rep. Leo Biasiucci today in an 30 minutes interview regarding the 2nd Amendment and the Human Trafficking, meanwhile here is the live broadcast footage from today's at his (Leo) office at Arizona State Capitol.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP MEDIA
George Nemeh
+ The A Team
Heather Wallace
Ka'rin Royster
Jeff Zink
#leobiasiucci #statehouserep #maaprealtalkshow #maapmedia #maapbroadcast #mediareal #raw #likeitis #drawyourownconclusions #news #electedofficials #arizona #az #2ndamendment #humantrafficking
Important gun rights legislation (HB 2111) just passed yesterday in the Arizona State Senate and election integrity efforts are moving forward in the Legislature and the audit is on the way, we spoke with LD5 State House Rep. Leo Biasiucci today in an 30 minutes interview regarding the 2nd Amendment and the Human Trafficking, meanwhile here is the live broadcast footage from today's at his (Leo) office at Arizona State Capitol.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP MEDIA
George Nemeh
+ The A Team
Heather Wallace
Ka'rin Royster
Jeff Zink
Keywords
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